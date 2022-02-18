US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19

The U.S. Surgeon General also shared a message for those who have taken precautions during the pandemic but still tested positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Murthy explained in a Twitter thread that he, his wife and their 5-year-old son have all tested positive, just a few days after their 4-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID. He added that his daughter is "doing ok" and her fevers are starting to improve.

The U.S. Surgeon General explained that one "major source of peace of mind" has been that he, his wife and their son were all vaccinated and boosted. There are currently no COVID vaccines approved for children under 5.

"Vaccines are very effective at saving our lives and keeping us out of the hospital. As parents, I can’t tell you how reassuring it is to know we’ll be able to care for our kids even if we get infected," Murthy wrote.

He also addressed those who have taken precautions but still tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

"When you’ve been as safe as you can, getting COVID-19 can be frustrating and disappointing. I’ve felt that. It can also be a source of shame. Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick. Our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can," Murthy wrote.

"So if you’ve done everything you can and gotten COVID-19 anyway, don’t beat yourself up. A lot of us are doing the best we can. And let’s not assume those who get sick are careless. We don’t know people's circumstances. They may not be able to protect themselves the way we can," he added.