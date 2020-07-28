Flagship Niagara League launches fundraising campaign

The Flagship Niagara League announced that since the U.S. Brig Niagara won't set sail this summer, they will need financial help from the public.

ERIE, Pa. — On Tuesday the Flagship Niagara League announced that the U.S. Brig Niagara will be unable to set sail this summer because of ongoing effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to make up for an estimated $428,000 in lost revenue, the organization announced the Don't Give Up Your Ship fundraising campaign. The League is hoping to raise $165,000 to keep the ship operational until at least April of 2021. All the money being raised will go toward maintenance, labor, planning and insurance for the vessel.

Anybody who donates will receive a Don't Give Up Your Ship related gift.

"This is an opportunity for those that care about the ship to show their support in a very visible way" said Christopher Cusson, the ship's captain. "Your tax-deductible donation can be made on our website and you will be sent your DGUYS donation gift. We encourage those who donate to share posts online of themselves with the DGUYS donation gifts and to fly the "Don't Give Up Your Ship Flag" proudly as a supporter of Erie's ship. Use the hashtag #DGUYS to help share that support on social media."