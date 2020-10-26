Upper School students at Nichols School learning remotely following third positive COVID-19 test

Students in grades 9 through 12 will be learning remotely, while those in grades 5 through 8 will remain on campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Nichols School announced Monday that its Upper School students will be transitioning to remote learning after a third COVID-19 test came back positive. This applies to students in grades 9 through 12.

Christopher Burner, head of school at Nichols School, released a statement saying this decision has been made in an abundance of caution, adding that the decision will be revisited in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the rest of the school, those in grades 5 through 8, will remain on campus as usual.

You can read the full statement from Burner below:

“We have decided in an abundance of caution to ask our Upper School students in grades 9-12 to move to virtual learning after a third positive test in our Upper School community. We will revisit this in two weeks, and the rest of school (grades 5-8) will function on campus as usual. Nichols School’s highest priority is the health and safety of its community. We are prepared and making every effort to keep our community safe.”