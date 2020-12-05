CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Starting this Friday, May 15, the COVID-19 testing site located in the parking lot of the Walden Avenue Walmart in Cheektowaga will be changing the days and hours of operation.

Up until Wednesday, May 13, the drive-thru testing is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weather permitting. However, starting Friday the new schedule will be Monday-Friday from 7a.m.-10 a.m., weather permitting.

Here are the details regarding the testing site:

Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Individuals must be 18 years of age or older.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

