ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the latest numbers of people with confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

There are 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS. There are now 33 cases of confirmed coronavirus statewide. Cuomo says all of the new cases announced Friday are connected to the Westchester County case.

A 50-year-old Westchester County man tested positive earlier this week for COVID-19. At least 29 of the cases are connected to the Westchester County case. The Westchester County man is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

There are currently 116 people in quarantine in Erie County as part of the coronavirus protocol. NYS says 115 of those quarantines are precautionary. One quarantine is mandatory. Gov. Cuomo says there are also two precautionary quarantines in Niagara County.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County or Western New York.

