UB lifts proof of vaccination requirement for campus events

The policy includes UB Stadium, Alumni Arena, the Center for the Arts, and Slee Hall, as well as students and guests attending commencement ceremonies in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo will no longer require proof of vaccination to attend events on campus.

The announcement was made on March 4 and includes UB Stadium, Alumni Arena, the Center for the Arts, and Slee Hall. This also applies to students and guests attending commencement ceremonies in May.

UB's mask requirement was also dropped on Saturday following the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Masks will still be required to be worn on UB buses and shuttles, as well as in clinical health care settings on campus, as state and federal recommendations state.

UB says that anyone who wishes to continue wearing masks in a classroom or office is welcome to do so.

"Remember: There are many reasons that individuals may continue to wear a mask. Be kind and respectful toward others in our UB community," the release said.