United Way kicks off 12th annual Community Baby Shower

Along with John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and Citi, the initiative aims to support mothers living in financial hardship and their babies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dianne Torres found herself having to decide between putting gas in her car or buying diapers for her daughter. The goal of the United Way Community Baby Shower is to make sure that decisions like that don't ever have to be made.

The 12th annual event kicked off May 3 and will run through June 7. Along with John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and Citi, the baby shower looks to collect diapers, wipes, thermal thermometers, cash and other items to assemble baby bundles for moms struggling financially and their babies and young children.

Last year, over 1,000 bundles were given to moms in need. “Mothers in our community count on these baby bundles every year. We want to help more mothers like Dianne Torres and we need our community’s support to make that possible,” said Michael Weiner, president & CEO United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. “Shifting the Community Baby Shower online allowed more of our community to take part and help local mothers in need. The success of the initiative was so overwhelming that we will continue to host a virtual Community Baby Shower allowing more members of our community to get involved.”

New this year, Independent Health will match every cash donation dollar for dollar. Also when a donor chooses to give a baby bundle, Independent Health will donate a second one.