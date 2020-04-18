BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States-Canada border is going to stay closed to nonessential traffic for at least a month more.

The head of the Peace Bridge Authority says the ban, which was set to end Monday at midnight, has now been extended 30 days.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the border won't reopen for weeks, at least, as he continues talks with the United States about those issues.

Last month the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was suspending entry of anyone at either border who does not have proper travel documentation.

Officials will allow essential travel, which includes anyone who is traveling for medical, education, work and cross-border trade purposes.

Emergency responders, government officials, and military personnel and their families will also be allowed.

