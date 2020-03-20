NEW YORK — If you're uninsured, New York State of Health and the New York State Department of Financial Services have opened up a special enrollment period for you to enroll in insurance from now until April 15.

The special enrollment period comes amidst concerns of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The intention of making enrollment possible at this moment is so that people do not avoid talking to doctors, seeking tests or getting medical care because of cost.

“With a pandemic spreading through the U.S., it’s important to ensure that healthcare is available to everyone who needs it,” NY State of Health Executive Director Donna Frescatore said. "This special enrollment period will provide New Yorkers with another opportunity to sign up for high-quality, affordable health insurance.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing, which are the costs a patient would usually have to pay out of pocket.

As many people attempt to distinguish between the virus and other conditions, being able to access different testing and doctors through insurance may be important.

If you enroll in a qualified health plan through NY State of Health or an insurer now, up until April 15, you will have coverage starting April 1.

Remember, you can enroll for Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus, anytime of the year if you meet eligibility requirements.

The last open enrollment period ended on February 7.

For more information or to enroll, visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov, call 855-355-5777, or work with an enrollment helper.

