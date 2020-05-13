BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week, we've heard from dozens of people who finally got some unemployment benefits, but they say they weren't paid the correct amount.

Bryan Siener is from Hamburg and is a manager at a kids’ play place. Siener hasn't been able to work since mid-March and was stuck with a pending status until Monday when his claim was approved. He was expecting $504 a week, but that isn't what he got.

"For $182, and that's wrong, obviously, I received a fixed $600 payment in a week, and I didn't receive anything today," says Siener.

“So, when you saw that 182, you expected it to be a lot higher. What's going through your mind when you saw that amount?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"Where, you know, did that number come from? Is it temporary? Did everyone get approved just pushing it through? That I've been approved for wrong amount, and now that I won't get that amount, like $504," said Siener.

The New York State Department of Labor is working on getting answers for us about these $182 payments that many people got. We will update this story when we get the information.

RELATED: Waiting for unemployment back pay? We got answers from the New York State Department of Labor

RELATED: How to get help receiving your unemployment benefits

RELATED: NYS Dept. of Labor sending unemployment benefit status updates