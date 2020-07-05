BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side wants to know when the New York State Department of Labor is going to get people who are still waiting for their unemployment benefits the money they are owed.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik spoke with a Buffalo business owner who is still waiting for his payments after applying for benefits in March.

A lot of people have been waiting six weeks or more for their first unemployment check, and Wednesday 2 On Your Side got to ask the New York State Department of Labor Commissioner when they will actually see that money.

"We are working to make sure that everybody is handled and made whole as soon as possible," says New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

Jeffrey Morreale has been waiting for his check since March when he had to close his store on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo along with so many other shops.

He got $600 in April, and that's it.

"When I didn't receive something last week, I was just kind of like what's going on?" asked Morreale.

Morreale is a single dad. Eight-year-old Marcus keeps him busy especially with distance learning.

"It's really hard to focus on work when you have that, you know, responsibility to be there for your child. So, it's hard to get to all these like PPP and EDL for your business, it's really tough when you don't have people around you to help you," says Morreale.

His store hosts the work of 40 artisans, and they're all hurting right now. The events they sell their stuff at have been canceled, too. They're stepping up their online stores, and Morreale is thankful for the help he's getting from church food pantries as he waits for his unemployment benefits to come through.

"I try to keep faith, like, faith's an important part of my life. So, I think everything works out for good eventually. So, I just tried to keep faith that that system will work itself out," says Morreale.

