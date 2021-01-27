U.K. variant of COVID-19 discovered in Niagara County

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that additional cases of the U.K. variant have been found in Niagara County as well as areas downstate.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The highly contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been found in Western New York, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

Cuomo announced Wednesday that additional cases of the U.K. variant have been found in Niagara County as well as areas downstate, including Long Island, New York City, Westchester, Saratoga, Tompkins, Onondaga, Essex and Warren counties.

At this time, 42 cases of the U.K. variant have been discovered across New York.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said earlier in the month that the U.K. variant is more transmissible. However, it is not more severe than the original strain.

"New York State has finally reached a point where we are comfortable saying the holiday surge we experienced from November to January has subsided," Governor Cuomo said.

"While our infection and hospitalization rates are on the decline and more vaccines are in our immediate future, this war is not over and we must remain smart. Protecting of our hospitals and their staff remains a top priority and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure these facilities do not become overwhelmed. With more and more vaccines being administered every day and an increase in allotment from the Biden administration, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, but until it is in full view we must keep doing what we know works: wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings."

Earlier Wednesday, Cuomo said he believes the holiday surge of COVID-19 cases is over and as such, announced changes in micro cluster zones across the state.