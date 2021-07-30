UB to welcome Class of 2020 back to campus in October for graduation

University is making good on its promise to recognize the grads whose original commencement did not take place due to the pandemic.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Better late than never, UB's Class of 2020 will get its official commencement ceremony this fall.

Making good on its promise, the university will hold a graduation ceremony on campus October 1. On that date, UB will hold two ceremonies, one for undergraduates and another for graduate-degree recipients. The original ceremonies had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class of 2020 will be celebrated as part of Homecoming Weekend.

“As we celebrate our university’s 175th anniversary, I am delighted to welcome our 2020 graduates back to campus to recognize their significant academic milestone,” said UB President Satish K.Tripathi.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic required us to hold our 2020 commencement exercises in a virtual format, we are thrilled to now have this opportunity to safely honor our 2020 graduates in a manner befitting their accomplishments — at UB, in their regalia, walking the stage and sharing in this happy occasion with family, friends and classmates.”

The undergrad ceremony will start at 10 a.m, the graduate ceremony at 2 p.m. Both will be held inside Alumni Arena and will be a ticketed event. Each graduate will be allowed two tickets. Additional tickets may be available after registration closes once UB sees how many will be participating. Both programs will be live streamed for those who cannot attend.

Invitations with information on how to register will be sent to graduates from their respective school or college.

The ceremonies will follow the university's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask.