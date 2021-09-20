UB to require COVID vaccination to attend Bulls football, basketball games & other events

The new rule takes effect October 1 and also applies to other events at Slee Hall, Center for the Arts and Alumni Arena, including the Distinguished Speakers Series.

UB is adding its name to a growing list of institutions that will require spectators to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend an event.

The new rule takes effect October 1, and includes Bulls football and basketball games, as well as public cultural events at Slee Hall, Center for the Arts and Alumni Arena such as the Distinguished Speakers Series.

The next home game for UB football is October 2nd against Western Michigan.

"We feel this is in the community's best interest," said Michael E. Cain, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. "COVID-19 cases in the region have continued to climb. We want to be proactive and make sure we are doing our part to prevent further spread of the virus."

A vaccination card, photo of vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card will be accepted. You should also be prepared to show photo ID.

Once the vaccine requirement is in effect, masks will no longer be required when spectators are outdoors at UB Stadium. Inside the stadium concourse and club-level suites, masks will still be required.

Face coverings will be required at all times during events inside Alumni Arena, Center for the Arts and Slee Hall. Children under 12 who are not vaccinated will still be admitted to UB events, but must be masked at all times.

By October 30, anyone attending an event at these campus venues must provide proof they have completed their vaccination series.