UB students, faculty donate masks, face shields to the Buffalo City Mission

The university has donated more than 200 reusable 3D-printed face masks and 100 face shields for distribution to the mission's clients and staff.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clients and staff at Buffalo's City Mission will be better protected from the coronavirus thanks to the efforts of students and staff at the University at Buffalo.

UB's 3D printing group is a partnership among faculty, students and staff in the School of Dental Medicine, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences that formed at the beginning of the pandemic.

Tuesday, more than 200 reusable 3D-printed face masks and 100 face shields were delivered to the Buffalo City Mission for distribution to its clients and staff. Approximately 30 UB students and fellows were involved in their design.

“We sincerely thank the University at Buffalo community for this thoughtful and inspiring gift,” said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “Throughout the pandemic, our staff continues to closely follow health and safety standards as we serve our region’s homeless. These masks and face shields will help our team to continue this important work, and exemplify the very best of how creativity and humanity can come together to help our neighbors in need.”