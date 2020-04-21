BUFFALO, N.Y. — As this outbreak continues to affect our everyday lives, UB junior Christian Alsaigh has taken it upon himself to start helping more Western New Yorkers who are at the most risk for getting COVID-19 or who just need a little extra help. He's doing it by starting a local chapter of "Lend a Hand 2020."

"Earlier this morning, I made a grocery delivery to an elderly gentleman on Long Island and he was overjoyed just because I saved him a trip to the groceries," Alsaigh said.

Alsaigh is from New York City.

Ever since classes were moved online, his mission has become giving back to people in Long Island and here in Buffalo, as a team member of "Lend a Hand 2020."

It all started when Toronto native Phuong Dinh and the rest of the "Lend a Hand 2020" team asked one question.

"Why don't we reach out to our network of student volunteers and perhaps they can help the vulnerable," Dinh said.

Since then, the group has made deliveries to the elderly, single parents, those with pre-existing conditions and people who have a lack of transportation.

They're also calling people who may feel lonely during quarantine.

"We have many volunteers across the US and Canada," Dinh said.

With such a demand, Alsaigh is hoping to continue growing Western New York's volunteer base as well.

He says it'll only happen if more good neighbors are there for one another.

"We need to come together as a community and if we can do one act or as many acts of kindness and generosity for them, I think that it will help us get through this whole crisis together," Alsaigh said.

To become a volunteer, click here.

If you're a vulnerable community member in need of some help, click here.

