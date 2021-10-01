UB stops daily health screenings November 1

Starting Monday, the Daily Health Check will no longer required for university students, staff and visitors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Nov. 1, health checks will no longer be required for students, staff and visitors at the University at Buffalo.

UB announced it will be phasing out its virtual COVID-19 screening tool, Daily Health Check. Text reminders to complete the screening will stop. Any messages that are still sent out to people to remind them to complete the screening can be ignored.

The daily health screenings were introduced in the summer of 2020 and is said to have contributed to the university's low positivity rate, which continues to be the lowest in all of SUNY.

UB has decided to stop the daily checks because of the effectiveness of the broad vaccine requirements. UB has the highest rate of student vaccinations in all of SUNY at 99% and nearly 90% of all staff is vaccinated, according the university.

UB said that the vaccination rate along with science-based health and safety measures has significantly reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection on campus.

While the health screening tool is being phased out, students and staff should continue to:

Closely monitor their personal health on a daily basis and stay home when they feel sick.

Wear a face covering indoors as well as at crowded outdoor events.

Wash hands thoroughly and regularly.

Maintain physical distance from others where possible.

Demonstrate proof of vaccination for eligible populations when required at campus events.

Participate in weekly testing if required to do so.

UB is also encouraging those in the campus community who are eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot. Free clinics are open on the North, South and Downtown campuses and do not require appointments.