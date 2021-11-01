UB South to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

Registration will be required. Dates, times and exact location on campus still to be released.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — SUNY Chancellor James Malatras says the University at Buffalo's south campus will be one of five SUNY institutions to serve as a distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration will be required. Information about specific dates, times and exactly where on campus the clinic will take place is still to come.

“Time and time again, SUNY has taken on whatever task was needed to combat COVID, and today is no different. I want to express my gratitude to the University at Albany, Stony Brook University, the University at Buffalo, Binghamton University, and SUNY Potsdam for volunteering to serve as vaccination sites for their respective communities. In the weeks and months to come, eligible New Yorkers will make appointments and arrive at these SUNY campuses to receive the vaccine and protection from COVID-19. I am proud of these institutions for mobilizing so quickly, and of our university system as a whole for continuing to offer major contributions in the battle against this virus.”

Michael E. Cain, MD, UB’s vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, is a member of the Western New York vaccine hub leadership team, which is led by Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.