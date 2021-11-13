UB South Campus to become vaccination site for children ages 5 to 11

The governor's office said more than 50,000 New York children in this age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that 10 of New York State's mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11-year-olds.

Among that list is the University at Buffalo South Campus.

"Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible," Governor Hochul said.

"Since this 5 to 11-year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers."

The governor's office said more than 50,000 New York children in this age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccines are currently being administered by a network of pediatricians, family physicians, local health departments, rural and federally qualified health centers, and pharmacies.

The Governor has asked the state mass vaccination sites to acquire pediatric doses and prepare to vaccinate 5 to 11 year-olds, with all 13 sites preparing to do so in the days ahead.

The following locations will be administering vaccines for 5 to 11 year-olds:

University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo

SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook

The Great New York State Fair - Art and Home Center, Syracuse

SUNY Old Westbury - Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head

Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store - Upper Level, Albany

Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park

Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester

Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn

Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx

New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers

Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites here.