UB South Campus to become vaccination site for children ages 5 to 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that 10 of New York State's mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11-year-olds.
Among that list is the University at Buffalo South Campus.
"Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible," Governor Hochul said.
"Since this 5 to 11-year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers."
The governor's office said more than 50,000 New York children in this age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.
The vaccines are currently being administered by a network of pediatricians, family physicians, local health departments, rural and federally qualified health centers, and pharmacies.
The Governor has asked the state mass vaccination sites to acquire pediatric doses and prepare to vaccinate 5 to 11 year-olds, with all 13 sites preparing to do so in the days ahead.
The following locations will be administering vaccines for 5 to 11 year-olds:
- University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo
- SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook
- The Great New York State Fair - Art and Home Center, Syracuse
- SUNY Old Westbury - Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head
- Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store - Upper Level, Albany
- Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park
- Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester
- Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn
- Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx
- New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers
Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites here.
