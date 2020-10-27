UB Football coming to the Transit Drive-In

The University's Office of Alumni Engagement will be hosting watch parties for the Bulls first two games of the season.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Fans of UB Bulls Football might not be able to see the team in person this year, but there's still a way to get together and support the team in a safe and socially distanced way.

The University's Office of Alumni Engagement will be hosting watch parties at the Transit Drive-In for the team's first two games of the season. The cost is $25 per vehicle, per game:

-Game 1 (11/4): Pregame tailgate begins at 5pm followed by the UB Bulls vs. Northern Illinois Huskies at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.



-Game 2 (11/10): Pregame tailgate begins at 6pm followed by the UB Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks at 8pm on ESPN.

All vehicles will be spaced 12' apart and the drive-in's safety protocols will be in full effect.