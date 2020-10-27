UB Football coming to the Transit Drive-In

AMHERST, N.Y. — Fans of UB Bulls Football might not be able to see the team in person this year, but there's still a way to get together and support the team in a safe and socially distanced way.
The University's Office of Alumni Engagement will be hosting watch parties at the Transit Drive-In for the team's first two games of the season. The cost is $25 per vehicle, per game:
-Game 1 (11/4): Pregame tailgate begins at 5pm followed by the UB Bulls vs. Northern Illinois Huskies at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
-Game 2 (11/10): Pregame tailgate begins at 6pm followed by the UB Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks at 8pm on ESPN.
All vehicles will be spaced 12' apart and the drive-in's safety protocols will be in full effect.
Registration is required and because capacity is limited, you are encouraged to do so early. Everyone who registers will be entered to win four tickets to a 2021 Bulls game of their choice.