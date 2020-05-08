UB food-service workers latest to face layoffs amid Covid-19 financial issues

A WARN notice filed with the state Department of Labor late last month said that 1,401 employees of Campus Dining and Shops will be laid off.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of student-dining employees who were temporarily laid off during the spring semester at UB due to Covid-19 will continue to be out of work come fall.

A WARN notice filed with the state Department of Labor late last month said that 1,401 employees of Campus Dining and Shops, as well as Three Pillars Catering, will be laid off for a period of time exceeding six months. The temporary layoffs were effective March 17.