UB food-service workers latest to face layoffs amid Covid-19 financial issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of student-dining employees who were temporarily laid off during the spring semester at UB due to Covid-19 will continue to be out of work come fall.
A WARN notice filed with the state Department of Labor late last month said that 1,401 employees of Campus Dining and Shops, as well as Three Pillars Catering, will be laid off for a period of time exceeding six months. The temporary layoffs were effective March 17.
Lauren Brantley, human resource director for the entities that run those two operations, said the layoffs could extend into the next calendar year. UB's working toward a hybrid in-person learning format when it reopens to students later this month, and the anticipated number of students who will need dining services isn't enough to bring those employees back for the coming semester, she said. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.