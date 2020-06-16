UB drug trial tests steroid to help treat COVID-19 cases

Focus on less severe coronavirus cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A puff from an inhaler like those used for asthma treatment could be part of a potential way to combat some COVID-19 cases, and keep people out of the hospital. That's the premise of a clinical trial, which will be run by researchers with the UB Jacobs School of Medicine.

"While most studies focus on critically ill patients that must be hospitalized, we're interested in how we can make people who have COVID but are not sick enough to have to go the hospital feel better faster," said Dr. Brian Clemency.

Clemency says this steroid treatment can be handled strictly from a patient's home if they qualify to be a participant in the clinical trial lasting a month or so.

AMR ambulance is on board with qualified EMTs who will go to a potential participant's home and help enroll them in a Telemedicine program so they can chart their symptoms and treatment with a smartphone.

Clemency says seasonal allergies may mask or confuse someone about potential COVID symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness of breath. So there is the need for testing with the concern there may be many more undiagnosed cases out in the community. There is also concern that there may be a resurgence of cases in the fall so they hope to determine the results of this study before then.

The Buffalo drug trial through the UB Jacobs School of Medicine is part of a larger trial across the country. They're looking for 100 people to take part.