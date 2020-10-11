UB clinical trial targets household members of those who have tested positive for COVID-19

Researchers are looking for volunteers to take part in study of Regeneron’s national clinical trial of the investigational antibody cocktail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Has someone in your home recently tested positive for COVID-19? If so, researchers at the University at Buffalo are hoping you might be willing to take part in a clinical trial of, what they call, a promising drug being investigated to fight the infection.

The UB study is part of Regeneron’s national clinical trial of the investigational antibody cocktail REGN-COV2.

“At a time when our region is unfortunately experiencing an uptick in cases, we are pleased that we are able to provide Western New Yorkers with the opportunity to enroll in a study of this very promising potential COVID-19 treatment,” said Sanjay Sethi, MD, principal investigator on the study and chief of the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB. Sethi is also medical director of UB’s Clinical Research Office and a physician with UBMD Internal Medicine.

The treatment is believed to reduce the severity of symptoms once a person has been exposed, or possibly prevent symptoms entirely.

“If, for example, I test positive, then any member of my household could be eligible for this treatment provided that they haven’t begun experiencing symptoms,” said Sethi.

A medical school clinic on Maple Road, currently not in use, will be used to house the trial. There potential participants will first get a rapid test for COVID-19. Individuals will be able to take part, whether or not the test comes back positive. Those who are symptomatic will not be eligible for this trial, but could consider participating in treatment trials being conducted at UB for mild to moderate COVID-19.

Participants will get a single injection of either the treatment or the placebo. Neither the person getting the shot or the health care professional administering it will know which injection is being given.

UB says this antibody drug has been designed to bind to the spike protein of the coronavirus, thus possibly blocking the virus’ ability to invade cells and multiply.