UB at Ohio football game canceled; game declared a no contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The undefeated University at Buffalo football team will not be playing a game this weekend.
MAC announced that the game between the UB Bulls and Ohio University Football has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Ohio University football team.
The game has been declared a no contest by the MAC.
"While we are disappointed our game at Ohio has been canceled, the health and safety of our student-athletes continues to be our top priority," head coach Lance Leipold said in a statement released by the team. "I'm extremely proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. They have done everything the right way during these difficult times. In fact, we didn't have a single positive case this week. We were looking forward to playing Ohio, but we will now shift our attention to our next opponent, Akron."
The full statement from the MAC is below:
"The University at Buffalo at Ohio University football game on Saturday, December 5 has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests an subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest."