UB at Ohio football game canceled; game declared a no contest

"While we are disappointed our game at Ohio has been canceled, the health and safety of our student-athletes continues to be our top priority," head coach Lance Leipold said in a statement released by the team. "I'm extremely proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. They have done everything the right way during these difficult times. In fact, we didn't have a single positive case this week. We were looking forward to playing Ohio, but we will now shift our attention to our next opponent, Akron."