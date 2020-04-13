WARSAW, N.Y. — Health officials in Wyoming County say two residents of the Wyoming County Nursing Facility died from coronavirus-related illnesses over the weekend.

This brings the county's total to three coronavirus-related deaths.

There are two more residents at the nursing facility that have tested positive and are currently being treated.

"The priority of Wyoming County Community Health System continues to be the health and safety of our residents, patients, and staff,” said Joe McTernan, CEO of the Wyoming County Community Health System in a related statement.

Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator Dawn James says, “We are working with both state and local health departments, and we continue to work hard to keep our residents and staff safe. We continue to screen all staff prior to entering the building. We have implemented the best practices in infection control and use all personal protective equipment (PPE) recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health (DOH). Each resident is monitored frequently for a temperature or any associated viral symptoms.”

Wyoming County has a total of 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Twenty one of those cases have recovered.

