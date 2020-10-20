Twin City Ambulance adds disinfectant system to its fleet

The EPA-approved fogging device kills contagions within seconds of use.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Twin City Ambulance now has another tool at the ready to keep their fleet of vehicles free of contamination and those inside them safe.

The company unveiled and demonstrated an EPA-approved fogging device on Tuesday that they say kills pathogens within seconds of being used.

Twin City is the first patient transport service in the area to deploy the Purus Air disinfectant system. It works by producing a fog of non-toxic oxidants that will overtake the interior of a vehicle within seconds, immediately killing any pathogens that have been introduced into the air.