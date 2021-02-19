TSA looking to hire 6,000 airport security screening officers

Transportation Security Administration hoping to fill posts at 430 airports nationwide by this summer.

WASHINGTON — Anticipating increased travel as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hanging up the 'Help Wanted' sign.

The TSA is looking to hire 6,000 airport security screening officers for approximately 430 airports nationwide by this summer.

“TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting Executive Assistant Administrator for TSA’s Security Operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”