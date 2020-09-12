TSA installs barriers at Buffalo Niagara Airport to protect staff, passengers from COVID-19

The barriers were installed in areas where security personnel typically interact with passengers.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is taking extra steps at the Buffalo Niagara Airport to protect passengers and its staff from COVID-19.

New acrylic barriers have recently been installed in areas where security personnel would typically interact with passengers, including where travelers prepare their carry-on items for x-ray screenings.

“Buffalo Niagara International was the first airport in Upstate New York to receive the protective shields,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.

“They will continue to be installed at Upstate New York airports into the spring. The installation of these barriers is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and employees. These shields provide an additional layer of protection to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”