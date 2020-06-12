The president said on Twitter that his lawyer, the former New York mayor, has the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump's lawyer former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that Giuliani has the coronavirus, saying "get better soon Rudy, we will carry on."

Giuliani has been part of the president's efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump has been seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win of the vote, with Giuliani appearing in court for the first time in decades to argue what have been found as baseless claims that election fraud had occurred.

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020