BUFFALO, N.Y. — Easter church services looked a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While many churches in Western New York had virtual services via live streams on their websites, True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo offered a drive-in church service.

Pastor Darius Pridgen, who is also the Buffalo Common Council President, encouraged people to listen from home but told 2 On Your Side that the drive-in service was a safe option for people who planned on going out on Easter.

"They will be able to actually listen to the service through our closed-circuit radio system that they will be able to tune in, sit right there in their car for an abbreviated service and go home," said Pridgen.

There were several cars in the parking lot, and some people were seen outside of their vehicles.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was wary of such an idea.

"We are not recommending drive-in masses of any type," said Poloncarz during his Saturday afternoon news conference.

Pridgen himself tested positive for coronavirus in late March. He daughter also tested positive for coronavirus and at one point was in intensive care and on a ventilator.

