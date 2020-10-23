Federal strike team pays 1-day visit to Williamsville nursing home

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — There is still not a clear picture what was accomplished by a team of federal inspectors that visited a Williamsville nursing home last week.
The Buffalo News first reported Thursday that a strike team of representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visited the Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Nursing Center after a recent outbreak of COVID cases among residents.
The number of newly infected residents is reportedly 61.
A spokesman for the New York State Department of Health tells 2 On Your Side that its inspectors accompanied the federal team on the visit on October 15. That was identified as the only day federal inspectors were on premises.
It was already a difficult year at the Williamsville nursing home. State data indicates eight residents have died from COVID-illness at the facility. In May, NYSDOH fined the nursing home $14,000 after an unannounced COVID virus containment inspection.
2 On Your Side visited the facility and asked to speak with the nursing home’s administrator, Steve Hefter, but he has called or made himself available for questions.
None of the state and federal agencies involved in the strike force visit have explained why the added attention was necessary or what was accomplished during the inspection.