Federal strike team pays 1-day visit to Williamsville nursing home

Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Nursing Center had already been fined by New York State and had lost 8 residents to COVID-19.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — There is still not a clear picture what was accomplished by a team of federal inspectors that visited a Williamsville nursing home last week.

The Buffalo News first reported Thursday that a strike team of representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visited the Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Nursing Center after a recent outbreak of COVID cases among residents.

The number of newly infected residents is reportedly 61.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Health tells 2 On Your Side that its inspectors accompanied the federal team on the visit on October 15. That was identified as the only day federal inspectors were on premises.

It was already a difficult year at the Williamsville nursing home. State data indicates eight residents have died from COVID-illness at the facility. In May, NYSDOH fined the nursing home $14,000 after an unannounced COVID virus containment inspection.

2 On Your Side visited the facility and asked to speak with the nursing home’s administrator, Steve Hefter, but he has called or made himself available for questions.