Trocaire College to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students, faculty and staff

Non-Trocaire service providers will also be required to be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the fall semester on August 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College is the latest to announce it will require all students, faculty and staff, as well as non-Trocaire service providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall semester.

Proof of vaccination or a request for a medical or religious exemption must be submitted by August 30.

“This decision was made with the best interest of our Trocaire College community in mind and was not made lightly," said Bassam M. Deeb, Ph.D., president of Trocaire College.

"Our status as a major educator of healthcare professionals in the Buffalo-Niagara region means it is our duty to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the community at large. Requiring a COVID-19 vaccine, which has been proven safe and highly effective, is the best way to ensure a safe educational environment for all.”