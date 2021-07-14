Trocaire College to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students, faculty and staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College is the latest to announce it will require all students, faculty and staff, as well as non-Trocaire service providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the fall semester.
Proof of vaccination or a request for a medical or religious exemption must be submitted by August 30.
“This decision was made with the best interest of our Trocaire College community in mind and was not made lightly," said Bassam M. Deeb, Ph.D., president of Trocaire College.
"Our status as a major educator of healthcare professionals in the Buffalo-Niagara region means it is our duty to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the community at large. Requiring a COVID-19 vaccine, which has been proven safe and highly effective, is the best way to ensure a safe educational environment for all.”
College officials say requiring vaccinations will enable Trocaire to revise pandemic safety precautions in place since the crisis began. Those include ending requirements to wear masks and socially distance on college property, (except for those who are unvaccinated), as well as removing capacity restrictions, social gathering limits and daily health screenings.