Town of Tonawanda to open pools for the summer, with new guidelines

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Next week, Town of Tonawanda and Kenmore residents will be able to visit the Lincoln Swimming & Wading Pool facility, but will need to follow stringent zero-tolerance policies.

The pools will open on Monday, June 29.

The main pool will be limited to 75 people, and the wading pool will be capped at 50 people. Here's a few ways this year will be different:

Only Ken-Ton residents will be allowed to visit this season.

Social distancing will be enforced in and around the pool desk. There will be a "walkway" around the pool, there will be single entry and exit points, and there will be monitors to enforce social distancing. Slide stairs, entrances and sidewalks will have 6 foot markings to separate people.

There will be no tables or chairs for use, each person must bring their own chair with them to the pool. If the limited family seating areas on the deck fill up, people will be expected to sit outside of the deck.

You must wear a mask while entering and walking around the facility, until you are about to enter the pool. Hand sanitizer will be available.

There will be no locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms will only allow one family at a time, but will not be used as a changing room. There will be a caretaker to sanitize the bathrooms and other communal areas that are often touched.

Swimming will be a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you're a Ken-Ton resident, you'll need to buy a resident access card.

To buy this card, you'll need to visit the Towns Youth, Parks, & Recreation Office located at 299 Decatur Rd on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Youth are $8, adults are $15, and families $40. These passes aren't available for purchase at the pool.

Hours are as follows:

Lessons on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Open Swimming from Noon to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Labor Day.

Family Swim will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Remember, minors must have an adult guardian to swim in the pool.