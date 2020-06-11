Town of Tonawanda suspends some activities following increase in COVID-19 cases

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is cancelling some sports activities in the town following an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Town of Tonawanda is one of four areas in Erie County the state looking into after the percent of positive cases in the town nearly tripled (3.7%) from the previous week (1.3%).
Town Supervisor Joe Emminger posted on his Facebook page that the town is suspending Open/Public Skating and Skate & Shoot Drop-In Hockey Sessions until Sunday, November 15.
He said in his post, "We apologize for the short notice as our Department is taking precautionary measures to stay ahead of the COVID-19 curve. We have been experiencing good attendance with both programs, but the safety of the public and staff remain our biggest concern."
