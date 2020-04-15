TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Supervisor announced Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Joe Emminger posted his health news on his Facebook page.

He said in his post that he contacted his family doctor after no feeling well since last Thursday. His doctor told him to go to Kenmore Mercy Hospital to get tested for COVID-19.

The test for COVID-19 came back positive.

"I still can’t believe it. I have no clue where I would have contracted it. I’ve been preaching for four weeks now telling everyone to social distance and stay inside yet I picked it up somewhere!" said Emminger in his post.

Emminger is currently isolating at home. He says his symptoms are manageable, the worst being shortness of breath. He says he will go back to the hospital if his breathing becomes more labored.

