TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this spring.

Emminger, who tested positive last month, completed his home isolation in late April and resumed work duties at home.

But on Friday, he posted that a test done earlier this week came up positive. He said in a Facebook post that he had wanted to make sure he was coronavirus-free.

"I posted on Wednesday and yesterday that I had a second test for Covid (not the antibodies test). The test was done for my own piece of mind to make sure I was Covid free. I got the results back today and unfortunately I am still testing positive for Covid," Emminger said in the Friday post.

"Doctors don’t think it’s a new case, just the remnants of my original case from 30 days ago when I first started showing symptoms. Not nearly as sick as before, but I still need to go into semi isolation (not the complete isolation I was in before) meaning I need to wear a mask inside the house and stay away from family members. What this means is you won’t be hearing from me for the next 7-10 days. I just need to rest more."

Emminger told 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown last month that he had lost 20 pounds while dealing with the virus.

"I don’t recommend it for anybody," Emminger said.

RELATED: NYSEG warns customers of potential coronavirus related scams

RELATED: Bills sign Epenesa, Davis, and Fromm

RELATED: Poloncarz provides updates on COVID-19 data, isolation orders, and where businesses can buy PPE

RELATED: Tonawanda supervisor back at work (from home) after testing positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Supervisor completes coronavirus home isolation

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Supervisor tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Supervisor: 'COVID is everywhere'