Town of Tonawanda moving town meetings to virtual format

The town said they are making the change because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Western New York.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda announced on Friday that because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Western New York, all Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings will be going virtual.

These meetings will remain virtual until further notice.

The first meeting to be affected by this is Monday's Town Board meeting.

More information about upcoming meetings will be posed to the Town's website next week.

The town also reminds people that like always, the public is still invited to listen and participate in meetings. More information on how to do so is on the Town website.

On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein reported that COVID cases, just like much of the country, are still jumping here in Erie County at the weekly COVID briefing. Much of the increase is seen in the City of Buffalo but it pretty much is found all over the county.

Additionally, according to statistics provided Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, another 10 people in Erie County have died of COVID-19.