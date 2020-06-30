Town of Tonawanda's idea for surprise fireworks fizzles out

Two simultaneous ten minute displays were set to go off Thursday night.

It was meant to be a surprise, so if you haven't already heard about it, don't be surprised.

The Town of Tonawanda Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday plans for two simultaneous, ten minute professional fireworks displays will not go off as planned.

The idea was to bring some cheer and sense of celebration to town residents going into the holiday weekend in midst of the on-going pandemic. The town went so far as to reach out to veterans groups through social media to get the word out to their members who may suffer from PTSD.

In the end, it was decided that public safety and social distancing could not be guaranteed and the event was cancelled.