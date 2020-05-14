TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two popular events in the Town of Tonawanda will not take place due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmember Bill Conrad, chair of town's Youth, Parks & Recreation Committee announced Thursday the annual Independence Day Holiday Fireworks Celebration and Summer Concert Series are cancelled for this year.

Conrad said after consulting with the police department, there was a great deal of concern over crowd control and public safety as these events have grown in popularity every year.

More information can be found on the Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation website.