Town of Orchard Park Police employee tests positive for COVID-19

Contact tracing measures are underway after an employee of the Town of Orchard Park Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 on October 23.

The department says the employee is not a police officer and had minimal contact with the public in the 72 hours prior to testing positive. Co-workers with whom the person may have come in contact with have been notified and all have since tested negative for the virus.

This is the first positive case within the department and the first within Orchard Park Town government.