Town of Marilla supervisor supports Williamsville fighting masking fine

The Williamsville village board members voted 3-2 on Jan. 20 to hire an attorney to fight a mask fine from Erie County.

MARILLA, N.Y. — The Town of Marillia Supervisor Earl "Skip" Gingerich has come out publicly in support of the Village of Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers' decision to fight a fine from Erie County over a masking violation.

“I stand strong behind Deb Rogers and applaud her decision to fight back against mask mandates. She is a bold leader that bases decisions on common sense, not scare tactics. Erie County needs more leaders like her. Marilla led the charge on fighting back against unelected bureaucrats infringing on our rights. It is nice to see other elected officials grow a backbone and stand tall for the taxpayers they serve,” Gingerich said.

Williamsville was fined $300 after a Jan. 10 board meeting where Mayor Deb Rogers among others were seen not wearing a mask.

According to the stipulation, an Erie County health department Investigating Public Health Sanitarian went to the board meeting and witnessed "willful violation" of the mask mandate.

Last week on Thursday, the Williamsville Village board members voted 3-2 to appoint Todd Aldinger to represent them.