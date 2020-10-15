Town of Hamburg issues safety precautions for Trick or Treating this Halloween

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg has issued tips for trick or treating this Halloween in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Supervisor James Shaw posted on his Facebook page that the town hopes trick and treating can still occur on Saturday, October 31 from 5pm-8pm.
"Our annual Halloween trick-or-treat tradition is a highly anticipated event for all Hamburg families. We have established a happy tradition of Halloween fun for the young and young at heart. However, in this COVID-19 season some families may feel it necessary to re-think traditional Halloween plans. Your decision is entirely your own to make," said Shaw in his Facebook post.
If your family decides to partake in trick-or-treat activities, the town has issued some safety precautions:
1. Make sure that trick-or-treaters wear a protective mask and check to ensure that each child can breathe comfortably.
2. Limit the group size of children and adult chaperones. It may be better to keep trick-or-treating groups to just siblings or a close friend or two.
3. Keep a safe distance between any trick-or-treaters outside of your group, and maintain a safe social distance for all concerned.
4. Those distributing candy should wear face masks and gloves when greeting/handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. If possible greet the trick-or-treaters on your porch or at your front walk to minimize contact with hard surfaces.
5. Carry and use hand sanitizer as needed for the benefit of the trick-or-treaters and their parents or chaperones.
6. Some homeowners may not wish to participate in Halloween activities. If that is the case, it is recommended that those homeowners keep their outside lights off as a signal to the adult chaperones and to the trick-or-treaters.
If new guidelines are issued by the CDC, town officials will notify residents.