Town of Evans declares a State of Emergency

The local state of emergency was declared on Wednesday morning by town officials.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Following a record number of positive COVID-19 cases being recorded in Erie County yesterday, the Town of Evans has declared a state of emergency.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County recorded 878 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was 11%. This is the highest number of cases the county has recorded in a single day since the pandemic started.

Evans has previously declared a local state of emergency on March 17, 2020, which lasted until June 26, 2021. The town reissued a state of emergency following the region returning to a "high risk" category of community transmission according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.

The declaration stated:

"The State of Emergency has been declared due to emergency conditions produced by: Public health crisis caused by the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19). The Town of Evans specifically is in the "red zone" and has a high positivity rate. Such conditions threaten or imperil the public safety of the employees, residents, and businesses in the Town of Evans. In addition, the healthcare system that serves Erie County that includes the Town of Evans is being overwhelmed due to the rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages causing the Emergency Services to be greatly impacted throughout Erie County."

All departments of the town have been deemed essential personnel and directed to take steps necessary to protect themselves, the residents, and the business of the town.

All Town Board, Planning, and Zoning board meeting will be virtual on Zoom or GoTo Meeting until further notice. Links will be available on the town website.