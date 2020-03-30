BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Markets has announced they will temporarily not enforce the New York State plastic bag ban as part of their sanitation efforts.

"While the plastic bag ban is still in effect in New York State, they did delay the enforcement of it at this point until May 15th. Tops is temporarily not enforcing it in order to help with sanitation concerns surrounding reusable bags and COVID-19" Tops said in a statement.

If you bring a reusable bag to Tops, and do not bag your own groceries, the cashier will bag the groceries in a plastic or paper bag. There will be no charge for plastic bags during this time, and this is set to take place in every Tops until further notice.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Navy hospital ship arrives in NYC, Tokyo Olympics set new dates

RELATED: VIDEO: Fifteen high schoolers make mariachi magic in virtual rehearsal

RELATED: WNY/NYS coronavirus (COVID-19) updates March 30, 2020