BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops announced that they will be installing more security systems in order to keep customers and employees safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The grocery chain announced that starting Thursday, Plexiglas shields will be placed on as many of their front-end registers as possible. Tops associates will wear protective face shields where the Plexiglass barrier's cant be placed. The face shields will also be worn by employees working in the pharmacy and customer service desk.

These measures are in addition to the safety precautions already put in place to provide employees and customers with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, along with gloves for employees.

Tops has also designated one employee at each store to be in charge of sanitizing the registers, check stands, conveyor belts, customer service desks, sales desks and other surfaces around the store. They've also created "Comfort Zones" near the registers to encourage social distancing between those waiting in line.

Wegmans has also implemented shields between customers and staff at the check-out register, which will be rolled out over the next few days. They've also put down visual guidelines on the floor to keep people at a safe distance from each other and added more hand sanitizing stations throughout the stores.

