BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were more crowds stocking up at supermarkets on Sunday, after days of people running into empty shelves and long lines.

Grocery stores are taking steps to try to make sure they have what you're looking for when you show up.

Wegmans did it last week. Now Tops and Walmart announced that they will be shutting down their 24-hour stores overnight for cleaning and restocking. They will have the new hours until further notice.

All YMCA Buffalo Niagara locations are also closed Monday and Tuesday for deep cleaning and disinfecting. They're not committing to reopening yet on Wednesday; they will give an update on that at noon Tuesday.

Across the border, Fallsview Casino Resort is shutting down within the next day, along with all casinos in Ontario.

Casinos haven't closed yet on this side of the border. The Senecas announced measures to keep people further apart, but say they're staying open for now.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos announced on Sunday that the gaming floors at each location have been reconfigured to provide more space between guests at slots and table games. In addition, they have reduced the capacity of its dining outlets.

"We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and address and adjust operations and procedures as necessary in order to safeguard our many loyal guests and employees," Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., said in the statement.

