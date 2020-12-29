Tops Markets pharmacies authorized to offer COVID-19 vaccine once Phase 2 begins

Tops' pharmacists and pharmacy interns are already trained and certified through the American Pharmacists Association.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to offer COVID-19 vaccine once Phase two of distribution begins.

"Ensuring access and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans is a top priority for the Trump Administration,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs. The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.”

“Tops Friendly Markets pharmacies are proud to be among one of the first sites receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) partnerships,” said Matthew Hamed, director of Pharmacy for Tops. “As members of Topco, a network of independent retailers, we are able to offer the same opportunities for our customers as the larger chains. This partnership with HHS will allow our pharmacies to provide access to those who may not otherwise have access to the vaccine.”

Once Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution begins, and is made available to retail pharmacies, Tops will follow the guidelines set forth by state and federal governments to offer the vaccine. There is no official timeframe set for when Phase two will begin.