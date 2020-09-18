Tops in Niagara Falls offering COVID testing

The testing will be available on Friday, September 18, from 1-4 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center have teamed up to offer COVID-19 testing at the supermarket's Niagara Falls location on Friday afternoon.

A physician will be on hand to provide a prescription for the test to Niagara Falls residents. The test will just collect saliva from the patient, so no nose swab will be necessary.