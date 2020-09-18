Tops in Niagara Falls offering COVID testing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center have teamed up to offer COVID-19 testing at the supermarket's Niagara Falls location on Friday afternoon.
A physician will be on hand to provide a prescription for the test to Niagara Falls residents. The test will just collect saliva from the patient, so no nose swab will be necessary.
All testing will be done free of charge. The testing site will be operational from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Tops located at 1000 Portage Rd.