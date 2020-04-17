EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A worker at the Tops location in East Aurora has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday.

Tops said the employee hasn't been at work since April 10. It's unknown what department of the store they worked in.

Erie County health officials have not informed the store of any mandatory or suggested quarantines for other employees, according to Tops.

The location has been "hospital cleaned," in addition to their normal cleaning according to a Tops spokesperson since the last time the associate last came to work.

RELATED: Still on PAUSE: New York State order extended through May 15

RELATED: Twin Cities Meals on Wheels expands operations, cites higher need

RELATED: Wegmans employee tests positive for coronavirus