TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The towns of Tonawanda and Kenmore have canceled the annual Ken-Ton Memorial Day Parade due to coronavirus concerns. This is the first time in the parade's 70 year history that it has been canceled for anything beyond weather.

"The safety of the residents and the participants in the parade are our primary concern, and because of that, a very difficult decision had to be made. The parade will return next year and be better than ever," Kenmore Mayor Pat Mang said in a press release.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger stated in the press release that there had been talks about having the parade on the Fourth of July instead. He added that the problem would be that many Memorial Day parade participants already have plans for other parades on the Fourth.

The West Seneca Veterans committee also announced Friday that West Seneca's annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, scheduled for May 25, is also canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021

RELATED: Golf courses added to New York State COVID-19 nonessential business list

RELATED: Malaria drug maker donating 100 million doses to treat coronavirus